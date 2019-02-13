These are the 20 richest towns in the US

Towns in New York and California once again dominated a list of the richest places in America.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg released its second annual Richest 100 list, analysis compiled from 2016 U.S. census data, that takes a closer look at the wealthiest U.S. towns. Based on the index, an average household income closer to $200,000 is now necessary in order to nab a top 100 spot (last year, it was closer to $190,000).
For the second year in a row, Atherton, California -- home to notable tech leaders, including Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Google’s Eric Schmidt -- was named the richest community in America.
Population roughly 7,200, Atherton boasts an average household income of about $443,403, as of 2016, according to the Bloomberg analysis.
Two other California towns were ranked among the top 10, while two New York communities received top 10 spots.
In second place, however, was Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, -- median household income: $390,224 -- which is part of the broader Denver metropolitan area.
Scarsdale, New York, trailed slightly in the list No. 3, with a median household income of $387,558. The town is located approximately 25 miles from midtown Manhattan.
Here’s a complete look at the richest towns in the U.S. and their median household income.
1. Atherton, California: $443,403
2. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado: $390,224
3. Scarsdale, New York: $387,558
4. Los Altos Hills, California: $373,848
5. Short Hills, New Jersey: $354,479
6. Hillsborough, California: $350,917
7. Old Greenwich, Connecticut: $334,911
8. Bronxville, New York: $334,848
9. Highland Park, Texas: $330,703
10. Darien, Connecticut: $327,901
11. West University Place, Texas: $317,665
12. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio: $314,077
13. Winnetka, Illinois: $313,173
14. Great Falls, Virginia: $308,663
15. Glencoe, Illinois: $306,923
16. Kentfield, California: $287,843
17. University Park, Texas: $286,107
18. Paradise Valley, Arizona: $284,203
19. Westport, Connecticut: $282,362
20. McLean, Virginia: $280,225
