Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks
Published

Boy, 12, taken to hospital after he was mistakenly served alcohol at Outback Steakhouse

The sixth-grader had ordered a virgin daiquiri, but the drink he was served included rum

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A visit to an Outback Steakhouse in Michigan landed a 12-year-old boy in a hospital after he was mistakenly served an alcoholic beverage.

Sixth-grader Mekyle Cureton was with his family on their bi-monthly visit to the restaurant in Livonia when he ordered his usual virgin daiquiri for his beverage. But when the drink arrived and he took a sip, he knew something was up.

Outback Steakhouse

An Outback Steakhouse mistakenly served an alcoholic beverage to a 12-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital because of his reaction. (iStock / iStock)

"It didn't taste like how when I had it the other times," Cureton told FOX 2 in Detroit. "It didn't taste normal."

Turns out, there had been a mix-up, and the daiquiri contained rum. After a few big gulps, Cureton started feeling the effects.  

"My head started hurting when I was leaving, and my heart started beating as I was drinking it," he told the outlet.

MICHIGAN POPEYES CITED FOR VIOLATING CHILD LABOR LAWS DUE TO TEENS WORKING DURING SCHOOL HOURS

Cureton's grandmother tasted the drink to try to determine if it was an adult beverage, but she could not tell. No one in the family drinks alcohol.

So, they flagged down their server, who inquired with the bartender, who confirmed that someone had, indeed, put rum in the drink. According to the family, their meal receipt showed an order for a regular daiquiri, rather than a "virgin" drink.

daiquiri

Strawberry daiquiri (Adobe)

The restaurant apologized and did not charge the family for the meal, but Cureton's loved ones rushed him to a hospital. 

SUBWAY OVERCHARGED A CUSTOMER MORE THAN $1K, TOOK 7 WEEKS TO REFUND IT

The 12-year-old was given a Tylenol and told to rest. The next day, he had a hangover, according to the family.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BLMN BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC. 27.49 -1.21 -4.22%

Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We take this situation very seriously and are thankful that the child involved was not seriously harmed," Outback told FOX 2 in a statement. "We have taken the appropriate disciplinary action, and all our bar and staff has been retrained to ensure this does not happen again."