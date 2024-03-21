Boy, 12, taken to hospital after he was mistakenly served alcohol at Outback Steakhouse

A visit to an Outback Steakhouse in Michigan landed a 12-year-old boy in a hospital after he was mistakenly served an alcoholic beverage.

Sixth-grader Mekyle Cureton was with his family on their bi-monthly visit to the restaurant in Livonia when he ordered his usual virgin daiquiri for his beverage. But when the drink arrived and he took a sip, he knew something was up.

"It didn't taste like how when I had it the other times," Cureton told FOX 2 in Detroit. "It didn't taste normal."

Turns out, there had been a mix-up, and the daiquiri contained rum. After a few big gulps, Cureton started feeling the effects.

"My head started hurting when I was leaving, and my heart started beating as I was drinking it," he told the outlet.

MICHIGAN POPEYES CITED FOR VIOLATING CHILD LABOR LAWS DUE TO TEENS WORKING DURING SCHOOL HOURS

Cureton's grandmother tasted the drink to try to determine if it was an adult beverage, but she could not tell. No one in the family drinks alcohol.

So, they flagged down their server, who inquired with the bartender, who confirmed that someone had, indeed, put rum in the drink. According to the family, their meal receipt showed an order for a regular daiquiri, rather than a "virgin" drink.

The restaurant apologized and did not charge the family for the meal, but Cureton's loved ones rushed him to a hospital.

SUBWAY OVERCHARGED A CUSTOMER MORE THAN $1K, TOOK 7 WEEKS TO REFUND IT

The 12-year-old was given a Tylenol and told to rest. The next day, he had a hangover, according to the family.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BLMN BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC. 27.49 -1.21 -4.22%

Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We take this situation very seriously and are thankful that the child involved was not seriously harmed," Outback told FOX 2 in a statement. "We have taken the appropriate disciplinary action, and all our bar and staff has been retrained to ensure this does not happen again."