Boxes of beef stolen from truck in South Philadelphia near Eagles stadium

Philadelphia police reported a semi-truck containing dozens of boxes of beef was stolen overnight near Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Police said they are searching for five beef bandits involved in another tractor-trailer robbery.

The truck driver told police he was parked in the Jetro wholesale food distributor parking lot near Lincoln Financial Field, when he felt his truck shake.

When he walked towards the rear of the truck to investigate the noise, he told police he saw three people in the cargo area, and another two sitting in a parked car.

One of the suspects allegedly told the driver they were "only taking a little."

According to authorities, the suspect then dropped a box before all five suspects fled in a silver Ford Explorer.

Police say approximately 15 boxes of frozen meat were stolen in total. It's unclear how much the boxes are worth.

This latest heist comes just a few weeks after $73,000 worth of crabs were stolen from a truck in North Philadelphia.