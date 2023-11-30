Botched Disney World ride shows Snow White missing arm, appears to be stolen by dwarf: 'This is hysterical'

The latest botched Disney World ride left guests chuckling after a viral video captured Snow White's animatronic arm appearing to be stolen by none other but Dopey the dwarf.

Kira Haas was racing through the diamond mind on the popular Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Disney World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday afternoon, when she decided to capture the special moment with a selfie with a friend.

"Immediately, we noticed that something was not quite right and Snow White's arm was not attached to her body and, um, having my phone out at the right opportune moment, I was like, ‘Yes!’" she told FOX 35.

The video, which has amassed over 700,000 likes on TikTok, captured the idealistic scene of Snow White dancing with the seven dwarfs from the popular 1937 motion picture.

However, rather than being attached to her dance partner, Snow White's right arm is seen dangling from Dopey's right hand as they dance around to "The Silly Song."

The catchy song served as the backdrop for the off-putting scene that unfolded at the end of the ride as guests neared the end of the ride.

"The music is killing me," one user commented on the viral social media post.

Haas, who was visiting the theme park for her 28th birthday, defended the ride malfunction, saying that the animatronics were old and from the original ride.

"In Disney’s defense, these animatronics are very old and from the original ride," she commented on her TikTok video.

Haas told FOX 35 that she loved that others were having the same reaction as she was to the ride mishap.

"It's been really fun to see that people are having the same reaction that I had, which was, ‘This is hysterical,’" Haas said.

Haas said she notified cast members of the mishap and the ride was closed for repair shortly after.

Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.