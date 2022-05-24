Bombardier unveils Global 8000, an ultra-long-range private jet

Bombardier has offered a first look at its in-development Global 8000 aircraft, which it touts as "the world’s fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet."

UNITED'S LARGEST CLUB OPENS AT NEWARK AIRPORT

The Global 8000 will have a capacity of up to 19 passengers, a top speed of Mach 0.94 and a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

The interior features four living spaces, Nuage seats with a "zero gravity" position for reduced back pressure and improved circulation and the privacy of a dedicated crew suite and extra-large kitchen.

Image 1 of 8

The Global 8000 also has a cabin altitude of 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 feet and the cockpit of the plane is equipped with the Bombardier Vision flight deck's advanced fly-by-wire technology and side stick controls.

The plane, which has a price tag of $78 million, is expected to enter service in 2025. At that time, Global 7500 operators will be invited to retrofit their planes with the Global 8000's performance enhancements.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The unveiling comes following a demonstration flight of Bombardier's Global 7500 in May 2021. The aircraft, which was accompanied by a NASA F/A-18 chase plane, achieved speeds in excess of Mach 1.015 and became the first transport category airplane to fly supersonic with sustainable aviation fuel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 44.76 +1.21 +2.78%

Bombardier isn't the only company working toward supersonic flights.

United Airlines has struck a partnership with Colorado-based Boom Supersonic to offer flights aboard its Overture supersonic jets as early as 2029. The Overture will eventually carry up to 88 passengers at a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet, traveling at a speed of Mach 1.7 and a range of 4,250 nautical miles.