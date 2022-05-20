United's largest club opens at Newark airport

United Airlines' largest club officially opened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday.

The new, nearly 30,000-square-foot lounge, located in Terminal C3 near gate C123, features a modern design, enhanced amenities and culinary offerings, locally sourced art and furniture pieces, and views of the Manhattan skyline.

Newark's United club has more than 480 seats for lounging, working, private dining and socializing, a full-service coffee bar, six spa-like shower suites, self-scan entry and free, high-speed Wi-Fi.

As part of a collaboration with the Newark Museum of Art and Gallery Aferro, two murals created by local artists Gilbert Hsiao and Dahlia Elsayed are prominently featured in the club's entryway and lounge, respectively. Hsiao's mural uses dots and circles to represent abstract beats in space as well as a nod to the United globe. Elsayed's mural is an abstract and textural piece, referencing Arshile Gorky's famous 1936-67 murals at the airport, with imagery inclusive of the built and natural environments of the New York/New Jersey area.

The opening of Newark's United club – the first of a series of locations that will open with the new design and amenities – comes ahead of Memorial Day, which the airline expects will be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

"As more and more customers return to the skies, United is committed to delivering a superior customer experience on and off the plane, especially in increasingly crowded airports," Aaron McMillan, United's managing director of hospitality and planning, said in a statement. "Our new Newark Club location is carefully designed with the customer at the forefront with thoughtful touches like murals and décor that reflect the local community. This design theme and commitment to creating a locally-inspired experience will set the precedent for future club openings and renovations across our network."

United anticipates 2.6 million customers will travel with the airline systemwide, a 50% increase from 2021.

Meanwhile, AAA 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 8.3% over 2021 and nearly in line with 2017 levels. The organization expects 3.01 million people to take to the skies for the holiday weekend, up from the 2.41 million in 2021 but just shy of the 3.22 million in 2019.