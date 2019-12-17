Bojangles' to expand into four more states in deal with Love's Travel Stops

North Carolina-based chicken joint Bojangles' is slated to expand into four states after locking in a new partnership with Love's Travel Stops.

The national franchise development agreement announced Tuesday will put 40 new Bojangles' restaurants in Love's gas station and retail locations in Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi. The expansion will happen over the course of the next 10 years, according to the announcement.

"We know that Bojangles' fans are frequently on the road for work, managing family activities or getting ready for tailgating adventures," said Jose Costa, Chief Development Officer for Bojangles'. "Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we want to be able to combine a great Southern meal with a fast and easy way to refuel and get back on the road."

The locations will be managed by a Bojangles'-trained Love's team, according to the announcement.

The fast-food chain, known for its fried chicken and biscuits, was founded in 1977. Since then, the franchise has expanded to 320 were company-operated and 443 were franchised locations throughout the eastern part of the U.S.

"Bringing Bojangles' to our home state of Oklahoma along with Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois is something we're happy to be a part of." - Joe Cotton, director of restaurant services for Love's

The company went public in May of 2015 when it began trading on the NASDAQ.

"We are excited to offer our customers another delicious and fresh food option while they're on the road," said Joe Cotton, director of restaurant services for Love's.

To date, Love's has more than 500 locations available in 41 states and offers services for motorists from coffee and snacks to fuel.

The fast-food industry generates over $570 billion globally, according to a 2019 analysis from Franchise Help. In 2015, revenue within the United States alone swelled to $200 billion, a far cry away from the $6 billion in 1970, the analysis indicated.

To date, there are over 200,000 fast-food restaurants within the United States. According to the analysis from Franchise Help, every day more than 50 million Americans dine at one of the thousands of locations.