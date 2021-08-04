Bojangles adds new chicken sandwich to menu

There is yet another chicken sandwich on the market.

On Monday, Bojangles announced it was debuting a new fried chicken sandwich it described as "crispy, juicy and packed with flavor."

According to the announcement, the Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is made from a marinated chicken breast that is hand-breaded with a buttermilk coating and "dusted with a secret mix of bold spices."

The breast is then topped with "creamy, zesty mayonnaise" and dill pickles and placed between a toasted and buttered bun, the announcement said.

The Bo’s Chicken Sandwich joins the ranks of Bojangles’ other sandwiches, the Cajun Chicken Sandwich and the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

According to the announcement, the new sandwich will cost $3.99 and can be ordered in person at Bojangles restaurants, online on the Bojangles app for delivery or via curbside pickup.

"Bojangles knows a thing or two about delicious, perfectly flavored chicken served right, so who better to give fans a chicken sandwich that is sure to please," Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojagles’ vice president of menu and culinary innovation, said in a statement. "And we can say with confidence that Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is so cluckin’ good you know it could only be Bojangles."

According to the announcement, Bojangles also launched T-shirts, tote bags and bucket hats designed with its new chicken sandwich.