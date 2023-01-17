Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Bojangles creates hard sweet tea with Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Some Walmart, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Food Lion stores will sell the product

close
The top five finalists talked to Fox News Digital at the first annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash in New York City. video

Samuel Adams Brewer Experienceship finalists reveal why they love brewing beer

The top five finalists talked to Fox News Digital at the first annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash in New York City.

Bojangles has jumped into the alcoholic beverage game

The Southern-style restaurant chain recently teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) to create its first alcoholic beverage called Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, the companies announced in a joint release on Tuesday.

BEER CUSTOMERS REMAIN LOYAL DESPITE RISING PRICES, EXPERT SAYS

The drink is slated to hit convenience stores as well as major retailers and grocers in the Carolinas starting in March. The product will be sold at Walmart, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Food Lion, Sheetz, QT and Circle K. 

The drink will be sold in 12-pack, 12-ounce cans as well as individual 16-ounce cans, according to the companies. 

Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB).

Bojangles and AMB team up to create hard sweet tea. Pictured (from left): Nathan Kelischek, AMB founder and brewmaster; Jackie Woodward, Bojangles chief Brand and marketing officer; and Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles VP of menu and culinary innovati (Bojangles/Appalachian Mountain Brewery )

The drink won't be available at any of Bojangles 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants. However, the company will roll out the product to more retailers and grocers in other states starting in 2024. 

BEYOND DRY JANUARY: THE RISE OF NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN THE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 61.08 +0.17 +0.28%

This is the first time AMB has created a hard tea. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2020, AMB partnered with Anheuser-Busch, joining the Anheuser-Busch Brewers Collective of craft beer partners across the country.