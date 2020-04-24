Boeing plans to cut 787 Dreamliner output, jobs: Report

Boeing is getting ready to cut production of the 787 Dreamliner and reduce jobs, according to Bloomberg.

Output of the dreamliner could be reportedly cut in half and make the job cuts officials next week when the company reports earnings.

The number of jobs will demand on the final production plans.

The Dreamliner's monthly production this year has been 14 jets and could be cut to single digits.

Global airline sales are projected to to drop by $314 billion this year, according to an industry trade group.

Shares of Boeing fell 1 percent to $136.31 in after-hours trading.