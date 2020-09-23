Boeing licenses ultraviolet wand to sanitize airplanes in coronavirus fight

Talk about a light in the darkness.

Continue Reading Below

Boeing Co has announced the licensure of a hand-held ultraviolet (UV) wand to sanitize aircraft interiors in the fight against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the world's largest aerospace company shared that it had entered a patent and technology license for the portable UV wand with Healthe Inc. The technology manufacturer will produce the new item, specifically designed to neutralize harmful viruses and bacteria on airplanes, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

BOEING GEARING UP FOR 787 MOVE TO SOUTH CAROLINA: SOURCES

"The UV wand is designed to be more effective than similar devices. It quickly disinfects surfaces on an airplane and further strengthens other layers of protection for passengers and crew," said Mike Delaney, head of Boeing’s Confident Travel Initiative, in a statement.

"Boeing spent six months transforming an idea for the wand into a working model, and Healthe will now take that prototype and make it available to the world at large."

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND TO REOPEN AFTER CORONAVIRUS CLOSURE

The commercial-grade wand, which looks a bit like a carry-on suitcase, allows to user to spread UV light in high-touch areas. Boeing claims that the device is “particularly effective in compact spaces” and “sanitizes a flight deck in less than 15 minutes.”

Looking ahead, the sanitizing wand, which emits 222 nanometer UVC light, may be available to airlines as soon as the fall.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 158.63 +1.86 +1.19%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

"We are proud to be assisting Boeing as they work with their partner airlines to enhance in-cabin plane sanitization efforts,” commented Abe Morris, Healthe executive chairman, of the partnership.

“This could also benefit schools, hospitals, offices, wherever pathogens go.”

Boeing first announced that it was developing the UV wand in August; the device was later reviewed by Etihad Airways, the flag carrying airline of the United Arab Emirates.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE