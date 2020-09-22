Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Disney

Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen after coronavirus closure

The Chinese theme park will reopen to the public on Friday

close
Former Walt Disney Imagineer Eddie Sotto says Disney will get the magic back, but until hospital practices are out of the parks, people will not flood back there.video

Disney Parks to cut back hours in September

Former Walt Disney Imagineer Eddie Sotto says Disney will get the magic back, but until hospital practices are out of the parks, people will not flood back there.

Second time’s the charm, right?

Continue Reading Below

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen to the public on Friday following a two-month closure due to a local spike in coronavirus cases.

Various fan sites recently spotted that the Chinese theme park posted an online notice announcing a grand reopening for Sept. 25.

DISNEY THEME PARKS FACING 'LOST YEAR' OF REVENUE IN 2021, ANALYSTS PREDICT

Operations have been adjusted to enforce enhanced health and safety measures, however; parkgoers must make a reservation at least one week in advance, receive a temperature screening upon arrival and wear a face mask throughout.

Beyond running at a reduced capacity and promoting social distancing, Hong Kong Disneyland will also be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays (with the exception of public holidays and special designated days) until further notice.

"We can't wait to see you again," reps for Hong Kong Disneyland said. (Getty)

“Character experiences will be adjusted to avoid close interaction,” Disney said. “Indoor live performances will be suspended.”

DISNEY WORLD REVEALS EARLY DECEMBER HOURS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY127.21+1.80+1.44%

The theme park originally closed on Jan. 26 as a “precautionary measure” amid the global outbreak of COVID-19 and reopened in June, only to shut down again a few weeks later on July 15 following a surge in coronavirus cases in the region.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS 

Now, Reuters reports that Hong Kong recently eased various virus-related restrictions – and gave amusement parks permission to reopen – after the government tested almost two million people and allegedly found just 42 cases of the viral disease.

"We can't wait to see you again," reps for Hong Kong Disneyland posted on Instagram.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE