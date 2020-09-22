Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen after coronavirus closure

Second time’s the charm, right?

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen to the public on Friday following a two-month closure due to a local spike in coronavirus cases.

Various fan sites recently spotted that the Chinese theme park posted an online notice announcing a grand reopening for Sept. 25.

Operations have been adjusted to enforce enhanced health and safety measures, however; parkgoers must make a reservation at least one week in advance, receive a temperature screening upon arrival and wear a face mask throughout.

Beyond running at a reduced capacity and promoting social distancing, Hong Kong Disneyland will also be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays (with the exception of public holidays and special designated days) until further notice.

“Character experiences will be adjusted to avoid close interaction,” Disney said. “Indoor live performances will be suspended.”

The theme park originally closed on Jan. 26 as a “precautionary measure” amid the global outbreak of COVID-19 and reopened in June, only to shut down again a few weeks later on July 15 following a surge in coronavirus cases in the region.

Now, Reuters reports that Hong Kong recently eased various virus-related restrictions – and gave amusement parks permission to reopen – after the government tested almost two million people and allegedly found just 42 cases of the viral disease.

"We can't wait to see you again," reps for Hong Kong Disneyland posted on Instagram.

