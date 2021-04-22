Boeing still working on 737 Max electrical system issue, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice to international regulators and aircraft operators Thursday indicating that Boeing is still working on an electrical issue with some 737 Max airplanes.

"The FAA is continuing to work with Boeing as it works to fully identify and address an electrical bonding and grounding issue" that is affecting more than 106 Max planes, the FAA said in a statement to FOX Business.

About 71 of those planes are registered in the United States, according to the agency.

Boeing informed the FAA earlier this month that it recommended operators to temporarily remove the aircraft from service in order to address a manufacturing issue that had the potential to "interfere with the operation of a backup power control unit," the agency said.

According to the FAA's note, "subsequent analysis and testing showed the issue could involve additional systems."

All of the affected plans are currently grounded "while Boeing continues to develop a proposed fix."

The FAA said it will ensure the issue is addressed and has been in contact with both the airlines and with Boeing.

"We concur with the FAA notice and continue to work closely with the regulator and our customers to address the issue," a Boeing spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.

The notice comes days after U.S. Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General announced that it would audit the FAA's decision in November to unground the 737 Max.