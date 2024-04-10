Boeing 737 Max diverts to Idaho after in-flight emergency

A Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Air Canada made an emergency landing in Idaho this week after experiencing an in-flight emergency.

On Tuesday, Flight 997 diverted to Boise during its trip from Mexico City to Vancouver, Canada, after the pilots received an indicator light in the flight deck, the airline told FOX Business.

Officials later discovered that it was due to a faulty cargo hold indicator.

The flight landed at Boise Airport after the light came on as a precautionary measure. The aircraft was met by first responders at around 11 a.m. local time. There were 122 passengers and six crew members on board during the incident. All passengers were picked up by another aircraft Tuesday evening to complete their trip, the airline said.

Boeing deferred comment to Air Canada.

This marks the latest in a string of incidents involving Boeing aircraft since the beginning of the year when a plug-in door blew off an Alaska Airlines flight.

Earlier this week, a Boeing 737-800 plane – operated by Southwest Airlines – was headed for William P. Hobby Airport in Houston when the engine cowling fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff in Denver.

A few days before that, a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet headed from Honolulu to Anchorage, Alaska, operated by Alaska Airlines, had to turn around after a malfunctioning bathroom sink flooded the cabin, according to reports.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 174.08 -4.04 -2.27%

The windshield of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jet cracked while landing in Oregon in mid-March.

United Airlines reported at least six unrelated incidents that occurred on planes operated by United since the end of February. Five of them involved a Boeing plane.

FOX Business' Michael Dorgan and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.