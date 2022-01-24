BMW's South Carolina factory set a production record in 2021 despite chip shortage

2021 was a record-setting year for BMW in more than one way.

The premium automaker's full-year sales tally of 336,444 was up 20.8% from 2021 in a market that rose just 3.3% overall, but it built even more cars in the U.S. than that.

The brand's Spartanburg, South Carolina, factory produced 433,810 SUVs for local sales and export to over 120 countries, which was also a 20% increase over last year and more than 2019's output of 411,620 vehicles.

Since 1992, BMW Group has invested over $11 billion into the facility, which is its largest in the world.

"The fact that the Plant Spartanburg team set a production record during a very unpredictable year is a testament to the commitment and flexibility of our associates," Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, said. "Our associates continue to build premium quality products that are in high demand by our customers around the world."

Unlike many automakers struggling with supply chain issues, BMW had secured enough semiconductor chips to maintain production at the key facility.

"We had the right quantities committed early on for 2021," BMW's global sales chief Pieter Nota told Automotive News. "We have entered into a direct agreement with chipmakers to secure several million semiconductors per year."

The factory also built a record of approximately 70,000 electrified vehicles, which include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and BMW's global sales of 2,213,795 were the most ever.

Several high-end brands, including Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Lamborghini, reported their best years ever in 2021 as parts supplies for their high-margin vehicles were prioritized by their parent companies.