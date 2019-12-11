‘Support Blue Collar’ apparel company a boon for US veterans

What originally started as a joke for Jason Tremblay and his friends in 2016 with a “Make Trolls Great Again” hat, eventually grew into a full-fledged apparel business. Within three years, Troll Co. Clothing has captured the hearts of manual workers across the country thanks to its bold stance on supporting blue-collar jobs.

“Blue-collar trades are kind of old school and I think people that are in blue-collar trades are proud to have something that represents them. And I can say that because my business partner Justin and I lived it,” Troll Co. Clothing co-founder Justin Tremblay told FOX Business.

He explained that recognizing this absence in the market has helped the company grow tremendously in a short amount of time.

The brand makes clothes for both men and women, and customers can choose from assorted hats, t-shirts, hoodies, high-visibility apparel, accessories, stickers and decals. Troll Co. Clothing’s overarching theme, “building things with your hands”, encourages young people to pursue blue-collar occupations in light of several trade shortages.

“You don't need to go to college for six years until you're in your mid-twenties to make a good living. In many cases, you can catapult off of that and start your own business and provide in that way. So, I think our customers are just proud to have something that represents these beliefs.” - Jason Tremblay/Troll Co. Clothing

Troll Co. Clothing prides itself on the tagline, “Dirty Hands Clean Money,” which signifies the brand’s founding roots in the Canadian oil patches where Jason and Justin used to work. After a long shift, whenever they saw reflections of their messed up hair and dirt-covered bodies, the pair would remark that they looked like trolls.

Troll Co. Clothing’s mission is more than making money, it's about giving back. In the last year and a half, the company has donated thousands of dollars to veteran causes.

As of July 2019, the Maryland-based Fisher House Foundation has received over $72,000 in donations to its Hero Miles Program on behalf of Troll Co. Clothing and its generous customers.

The money donated to the program provides airline tickets to wounded, injured and ill service members and their families, whether it be domestic or abroad. Uniting troops with their families during the recovery process not only boost morale but also removes financial stress for recipients.

“Troll Co. Clothing is obviously very dedicated to service members and military families and we're honored that they've chosen us to be one of their organizations,” shared Michelle Baldanza, vice president of communications at Fisher House Foundation.

Additionally, Troll Co. Clothing has donated over $14,000 to veteran-focused organizations in Canada, including Valour Place and the Canada VETS Program.

Five months after its July milestone, Troll Co. Clothing has raised more than $105,000 overall for its veteran giving initiatives.

Troll Co. Clothing is based in Alberta, Canada but manufactures its apparel in California. Tremblay told Fox Business that 83 percent of the company’s customer base is from the U.S.

The bulk of its business is online but Trembly notes a few wholesale houses have helped to get Troll Co. gear into physical stores.

Troll Co. Clothing has more than 200,000 followers and counting on both Instagram and Facebook.