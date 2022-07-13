Black Rifle Coffee names former Wendy's CEO executive chairman

Black Rifle Coffee, a veteran-owned coffee company that went public earlier this year, has named former Wendy's CEO Roland Smith executive chairman of its board.

On Tuesday, the company's board of directors appointed Smith to the role effective immediately "so he can work more closely" with Evan Hafer and Tom Davin, who are co-chief executive officers of the company.

The hope is that Smith, who joined the company's board after it went public in February, will help Hafer and Davin "capture growing demand for the company’s products and pursue enhanced value for shareholders, customers and the important stakeholders that Black Rifle Coffee serves," according to the company.

Black Rifle Coffee was founded in 2014 by Hafer, who was a former U.S. Army Green Beret. Since its founding, the company has been committed to supporting veterans, law enforcement and first responders.

"With every purchase you make, we give back," according to its website.

The move to expand Smith's role comes as the company encounters higher customer demand and grows across new sales channels.

Smith's "experience operating at the highest levels of the consumer-packaged goods, fast casual and retail sectors has positioned us to pursue new paths to expansion and value creation," Hafer said. "Additionally, his background as a veteran of our nation’s armed forces has helped him fully understand and support our mission."

Smith has served as CEO of public and private companies, including Office Depot, Arby's and Wendy's, for more than two decades.

Smith also graduated from the Military Academy at West Point.

He served in the U.S. Army in the Transportation and Aviation Corps as a platoon leader, executive officer, deputy director of Army programs, aviation maintenance officer and pilot, according to Black Rifle Coffee.