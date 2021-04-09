Expand / Collapse search
BJ’s Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney dies unexpectedly

BJ's chief financial officer, Bob Eddy, will serve as interim CEO

BJ’s Wholesale Club chief executive Lee Delaney has died, the company announced on Friday.

The retailer gave few details about his death, which occurred Thursday, but said it was unexpected and likely due to "natural causes."

BJ's executive vice president and chief financial officer, Bob Eddy, has been named interim CEO, effective immediately. 

"We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the passing of Lee Delaney," board chairman Christopher Baldwin said. "Lee was a brilliant and humble leader who cared deeply for his colleagues, his family and his community." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 