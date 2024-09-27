Bilt, Paris Hilton are offering a month of free rent: Here's how it works

Bilt, a home and neighborhood loyalty program, is attempting to entice new users by offering them a chance to win a rent-free month through its family feud-style game.

Every month, celebrities will join Bilt Rewards members in an online game of family feud called "Rent Free." Each month a new celebrity will be tapped to join Bilt's CEO Ankur Jain, who hosts the game. Ten winners will earn up to $2,500 to cover their rent for the month.

This time, the company is teaming up with Paris Hilton. This month's winners will not only get a free month of rent in October but 500,000 Hilton Honors Points for travel.

Here's how its monthly game works:

You have to be a member to play, though it's free to sign up and you don't have to have the Bilt Mastercard.

At the end of each month, the company asks Bilt Members questions about what's happening in culture right now.

Members will team up with a celebrity guest to guess the three most popular responses to each question. They have until the first day of the following month to plug in their answer on the Bilt app or website.

The more you both get right, the better your chances of winning, according to Bilt.

The company was founded by Jain on a mission to help people maximize their biggest expenses. It has dubbed itself as the first rewards program that allows renters to earn points on rent and subsequently build "a path towards homeownership."

Today, Bilt members can earn points on rent payments at more than 4.5 million homes across the nation. Those points can be transferred for things like travel, dining or fitness classes.

Last year, the company began looking into how they could expand the loyalty program into a user's local neighborhood, which captures about 80% of a person's discretionary spending.

The neighborhood program rewards members for things such as spending at local restaurants, workout classes and for using Lyft's rideshare service.

However, it also helps users take advantage of their unused flexible spending accounts (FSA) and health savings accounts (HSA) funds when shopping at Walgreens.

Bilt's existing partnerships include more than 21,000 restaurants and 3,500 fitness studios in addition to Lyft.