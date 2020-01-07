Billionaire investor Ron Burkle's son dead at 27: Report

The son of billionaire investor Ron Burkle was discovered dead inside his California home, according to reports Tuesday.

The lifeless body of 27-year-old producer Andrew Burkle was found shortly before 7:30 p.m. local time Monday inside his Beverly Hills apartment, according to People.

In a statement provided to the news outlet, the family described Burkle as a “young man full of life,” and asked for privacy as they mourned the loss.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” the family said in the statement provided to People. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

Police did not immediately publicly identify Burkle as the deceased victim, and the cause of death was not yet released, according to the report.

Burkle’s father, 67-year-old Ron Burkle, founded investment firm Yucaipa Companies in 1986 and was worth an estimated $1.5 billion as of Tuesday morning, Forbes reported. He co-owns the Pittsburgh Penguins and has invested in big companies, such as Uber and Airbnb, according to Forbes.

While Andrew Burkle’s Instagram was taken down as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, DailyMail.com reported he had lauded his father in a previous Father’s Day post, which showed the younger Burkle with his brother, John, and their father after the Penguins won the Stanley Cup.

“It's hard to find words to describe my dad,” he wrote in the Instagram post, according to the report, “but here goes. He is one of the smartest people in the world, he's kind, loving, and incredibly generous.”

