Billie Eilish lands deal with Fender to release signature ukulele

Billie Eilish is teaming up with Fender on a signature ukulele with all the bells and whistles a strummer would need, including a built-in Fishman Kula preamplifier.

The paint scheme on the ukulele will also include the five-time Grammy-winner’s “blohsh” logo and the stage-ready four-string instrument can be had for $299.99, Billboard reported on Tuesday citing a press release from Fender.

"As soon as she burst onto the scene with her 2015 single 'Ocean Eyes,' it was clear that Billie Eilish is a force to be reckoned with," reads a statement. "In the years since, she has established herself as a new kind of pop culture icon, taking the fashion and music industries by storm on her own terms.”

The instrument manufacturer also released a video highlighting the signature piece, which serves as Eilish’s main songwriting tool.

Eilish said she knew how to play 20 songs after learning just three chords.

"It used to be where I could write everything ... because it's simple,” she said in the promo video. “And I think the ukulele brings a different feeling to every single ... it inspires a different kind of writing. I feel like different instruments always make me write differently."

The ukulele is made with Sapele wood at the top, back and sides and is painted in a matte finish.

"Basically, the rules of ukulele are if you know three chords, you know every song ever," added Eilish.