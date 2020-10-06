Bill Murray tells FBN he can moderate next presidential debate after 'a couple cups of coffee'

Actor and comedian Bill Murray got a laugh out of Fox Business host Liz Claman Tuesday with a joke about moderating the next presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

“A couple of cups of coffee, I think I could do it,” he said.

The "Ghostbusters", "Groundhog Day" and "Lost in Translation" star joined “The Claman Countdown” as a surprise “observer,” flipping through a magazine in the background of Fox News contributor Robert Wolf’s interview. Wolf said Murray is a fan of the show, so he decided to stop by after a round of golf.

In the 1980 comedy "Caddyshack," Murray played gopher-loathing greenskeeping Carl Spackler alongside Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.

“He’s a pretty good caddy,” Wolf joked of Murray, a devotee of the sport and a regular at the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am every February

Host Liz Claman also picked Murray's brain on the stock market, asking the star whether he owned any shares.

“I don’t buy anything,” Murray responded. “People just give me gifts.”

