Bill, Melinda Gates have no prenup: report

Tech pioneer Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, who announced their split after 27-years of marriage today, seemingly have no prenup agreement set up.

News of their divorce surprised many, and, as is often the case with high-profile and wealthy couples, the public immediately began to speculate over the financial implications of the divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the two have no prenup in place.

The outlet reports that their court filing mentions the divorce only in their separation agreement.

Additionally, Melinda, 56, will not request spousal support.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," A joint statement published on Bill's Twitter account on Monday said. "Over the 27 years we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

The businessman explained that he and Melinda will "continue [their] work together at the foundation."

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.

According to Forbes, Bill boasts an astounding net worth of $130.5 billion dollars, while Celebrity Net Worth puts the number at $146 billion.

The outlet reports that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable foundation in the world.

Of course, Bill is best known for founding Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen. He's been distancing himself from the company lately stepped down as a board member last spring. He has also sold or given away the majority of his stock in the tech company, now only owning just over 1% of shares.

Bill and Melinda share three children together: Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18. They share a mansion in Washington, known for incorporating advanced technologies in its design.