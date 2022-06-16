Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe promotes Planned Parenthood on social media

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe Gates is speaking out.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to show support for Planned Parenthood and addressed the Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

"I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it," her caption began. "Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and the fashion community to send a clear message."

She concluded her post by tagging Planned Parenthood and using the hashtag #BansOffOurBodies.

Phoebe is the youngest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates.

Bill and Melinda share three children: Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe. In Phoebe's Instagram bio, it reads "Stanford 25," which implies she will be graduating from the prestigious university in three years.

Last Friday, Phoebe attended the Time 100 2022 Gala with her father. "I felt so inspired by all these change-makers," she shared on Instagram. "Glad Simu Liu finally got my dad to try bubble tea."

In March, Melinda Gates sat down with Gayle King for an interview where she opened up on her divorce with her husband of 27 years.

King asked the author and women’s advocate about an affair the Microsoft co-founder had with a staffer 20 years ago. A spokesperson for Gates confirmed it last May.

"I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that," the 57-year-old said during the "CBS Morning" interview.

"It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened," Melinda clarified. "There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had."

Fox Business' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.