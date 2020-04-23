Bill Gates' quarantine routine includes TikTok to honor medical workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder and activist Bill Gates performed a quick dance with his youngest daughter on TikTok to honor “all health care workers" on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Dancing for all the doctors,” reads the caption on the roughly 15-second video shared to Phoebe Gates’ TikTok on Wednesday.

The video shows the youngest Gates and her smiling dad standing in front of the camera with their hands at their hips and proceeding to dance as the music begins to play.

It was posted to what appears to be Phoebe’s TikTok account, @phoebeadelle, and had garnered more than 9,700 views by Thursday morning.

The footage was emblazoned with a second message, which read, “Dancing for all the health care workers,” followed by, “you guys are our heroes.”

Bill and his wife, Melinda Gates, have three children: Jennifer, 23, Rory, 20 and Phoebe, 17, who is a student at Lakeside School, from which her father and siblings graduated.

The Gates Foundation donated $100 million to the coronavirus relief effort in early February, including $50 million toward the "COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator," a project spearheaded by the foundation.

Bill Gates, who Forbes has estimated is worth $103.4 billion, announced in March he’s leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.

Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He will also remain a technology adviser to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other company leaders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.