BFF of Meghan Markle lands Netflix show making weddings sparkle

Meghan Markle's best friend is moving up in the world.

Stylist Jessica Mulroney, who made a media splash in May 2018 by helping the Duchess of Sussex plan and participate in her much-anticipated, much-watched wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, just landed her own show on Netflix. In the wake of the lavish, elaborate wedding -- where Mulroney was a bridesmaid and her children were pageboys -- and the attention from it, Mulroney got on-air work for ABC's "Good Morning America".

In the new show, she will be helping 10 couples who had major wedding problems plan the ceremony they always wanted. It will be called: "I Do, Redo" and debut in 2020 -- with ten 30-minute episodes scheduled. The show is presently being produced in both the U.S. and Canada, where it will air on CTV and where Mulroney's husband, Ben, the son of the former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, is a veteran host on major programs "etalk" and "Your Morning".

Her friendship with Meghan Markle aside, Mulroney is no stranger to large and luxurious weddings.

When she married Mulroney in 2008, the nuptials included 400 friends and family -- including major politicians such as former President George H.W. Bush and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as well as celebrities such as talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford -- at historic St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal.

