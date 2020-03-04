Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos

Bezos, Sanchez dine out as coronavirus impacts Amazon

Bezos has lost billions amid COVID-19 fears, and at least three Amazon employees have tested positive for the virus

By FOXBusiness
As officials at Amazon grappled with a confirmed new coronavirus case at its Seattle headquarters, the tech giant’s billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, enjoyed a lavish Italian dinner at a celebrity New York hotspot, photographs show.

Bezos spent part of his Monday night at famed West Village eatery Carbone with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, the Daily Mail reported. JustJared.com tweeted photos from the couple’s night out.

Bezos was worth $118 billion as of Tuesday after losing $2.5 billion as the stock market tumbled amid COVID-19 fears, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

Amazon recently announced one of its Seattle employees had contracted COVID-19. The company also said earlier this week that two of its employees in Milan, Italy, have contracted the virus and are quarantined.

Amazon has asked its 800,000 employees worldwide to postpone non-essential travel. It is also conducting some job interviews on video conference calls instead of in its offices.

As of Tuesday, the virus has sickened more than 92,000 people and 3,100 have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.