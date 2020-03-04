Bezos, Sanchez dine out as coronavirus impacts Amazon

As officials at Amazon grappled with a confirmed new coronavirus case at its Seattle headquarters, the tech giant’s billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, enjoyed a lavish Italian dinner at a celebrity New York hotspot, photographs show.

Continue Reading Below

Bezos spent part of his Monday night at famed West Village eatery Carbone with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, the Daily Mail reported. JustJared.com tweeted photos from the couple’s night out.

WHO IS JEFF BEZOS' GIRLFRIEND LAUREN SANCHEZ?

Bezos was worth $118 billion as of Tuesday after losing $2.5 billion as the stock market tumbled amid COVID-19 fears, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

JEFF BEZOS, OTHER BILLIONAIRES LOSE $30B IN MONDAY MARKET DROP

Amazon recently announced one of its Seattle employees had contracted COVID-19. The company also said earlier this week that two of its employees in Milan, Italy, have contracted the virus and are quarantined.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,932.78 +23.79 +1.25%

IS JEFF BEZOS ENGAGED?

Amazon has asked its 800,000 employees worldwide to postpone non-essential travel. It is also conducting some job interviews on video conference calls instead of in its offices.

As of Tuesday, the virus has sickened more than 92,000 people and 3,100 have died.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.