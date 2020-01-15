Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Beyond Meat will scale up with new supplier deal amid great year for investors

Beyond Meat shares have climbed roughly 40 percent this year

By FOXBusiness
close
McDonald's is testing a plant-based burger in Canada and Impossible Foods has won a climate award from the United Nations. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.video

McDonald's partnership with Beyond Meat could make sales soar

McDonald's is testing a plant-based burger in Canada and Impossible Foods has won a climate award from the United Nations. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.

Beyond Meat, a company that has found success in the fake burger craze, announced on Tuesday it's scaling up with a multiyear deal with one of its earliest suppliers, plant-based protein producer Roquette.

Continue Reading Below

"This latest contract with Roquette reflects Beyond Meat's commitment to further scaling the plant protein supply chain as global demand for our products continues to rise," Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown said in a statement.

"Along with our supply chain partners, including Roquette, we are driving innovation and access to existing and new plant protein feedstocks as we provide consumers around the world with plant-based meats that delight taste buds while contributing to important health, climate, natural resource, and animal welfare goals," Brown said.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BYNDBEYOND MEAT INC.112.25-4.80-4.10%

BEYOND MEAT'S SURGING STOCK LEAVES SHORT-SELLERS WITH $587M LOSS

Beyond Meat shares have climbed 40 percent this year through Tuesday. They gained 64 percent from their May 2 debut through the end of 2019, despite failing to maintain a peak of $239.71.

Shares fell Tuesday after Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an Outperform rating to Market Perform.

Shares had climbed 19% on Monday thanks to the announcement by Snoop Dogg and Dunkin of a limited-release Beyond Meat sausage sandwich. That's just one of several recent milestones. Subway Canada, Pollo Tropical and On the Border have also agreed to use Beyond Meat foods while McDonald's Canada said it's expanding its global test of the plant-based burger to 52 restaurants.

Dunkin' offers Beyond Meat products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Beyond Meat is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 27. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting profit of 1 cent a share on revenue of $76 million.

Its products are available at approximately 58,000 stores across more than 50 countries, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.