Beyond Meat launches at all Texas-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar chains

Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar is subbing in Beyond Meat for its plant-based burger offerings at all U.S. locations as consumers increasingly seek out alternative meats at fast-food chains.

Beyond Meat will be served at all 32 locations of the burger chain in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado and Tennessee, the chain announced Tuesday. Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be the first restaurant group to offer the new Beyond Burger, with 35% less fat and fewer calories than 80/20 beef.

BEYOND MEAT LAUNCHES NEW BEYOND BURGER WITH 35% LESS FAT

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is kicking off the partnership with a Beyond Reuben burger that includes its plant-based patty, pastrami-spiced mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, Dijon mustard, sauerkraut, pickles and Russian dressing made on a caraway-seeded bun. Customers will also be able to sub in the Beyond Burger for any Hopdoddy burger on the menu.

Beyond Meat’s new partnership comes on the heels of its plant-based chicken tenders debut that launched at nearly 400 restaurants across the country.

The meat alternative company has also expanded its partnerships with restaurant chains like Panda Express to sell Beyond Meat orange chicken and after PepsiCo. announced it would be developing new snacks and beverages made with the company’s plant-based protein.