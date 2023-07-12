Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

China

Bulgari apologizes for referring to Taiwan as a country after Chinese outcry

Bulgari blamed 'management negligence' for a map that marked China and Taiwan as separate nations on a store map

close
1776 Action senior fellow and survivor of Mao's revolution Xi Van Fleet emphasizes the dangers around CCP-controlled companies. video

China's Xi Jinping thinks he has 'power and wealth' to achieve his 'global ambition': Xi Van Fleet

1776 Action senior fellow and survivor of Mao's revolution Xi Van Fleet emphasizes the dangers around CCP-controlled companies.

Italian luxury fashion brand Bulgari has been forced to apologize after referring to Taiwan as a country.

The designer label begged for pardon on the Chinese social media site Weibo after users flooded the brand with complaints for categorizing Taiwan as a country on its website.

Bulgari, which operates stores both in the People's Republic of China and in Taiwan, marked the two as separate nations on its website's map of worldwide store locations.

"Our brand has immediately corrected the mistakenly marked store addresses and map indications on the overseas official website, which resulted from management negligence," Bulgari wrote in a statement. 

LITHUANIA BOLSTERS TIES WITH TAIWAN AHEAD OF NATO SUMMIT AMID CHINA 'THREAT'

Shanghai Bulgari

A woman walks past the entrance of a Bulgari store in Shanghai. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

BLINKEN FACES ONLINE BACKLASH FOR SAYING US OPPOSES 'TAIWAN INDEPENDENCE' FROM CHINA: 'BOUGHT AND PAID FOR'

China Bulgari

A Bulgari store is seen in a shopping mall in Shanghai. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The luxury brand added, "We deeply apologize for the mistake."

Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, is an island off the coast of Asia without consistent nationhood status. Taiwan declared itself independent of the People's Republic of China following the Communist takeover of the mainland and has claimed the continuation of governance from pre-revolutionary China.

The People's Republic of China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has characterized the self-sufficient island as an irregular and disruptive territory that must be brought back into the fold of the greater national polity.

Shanghai Bulgari exhibition

Visitors view the exhibition "The 75th Anniversary of BVLGARI Serpenti Series" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Shanghai. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chinese leaders and the nation's public frequently demand recognition of China's claims to Taiwan from foreign governments and businesses.

Taiwan, having operated independently for decades and maintaining diplomatic relationships with nations around the world, is often a stumbling block for those unaware of the tense relationship.

Other luxury fashion companies that have previously stumbled with Chinese consumers by characterizing Taiwan as an independent nation include Coach, Valentino, Givenchy and more.