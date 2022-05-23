Bethenny Frankel flees New York ‘to feel safer,’ more ‘freedom’

Entrepreneur and "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel revealed why she and her family fled the Big Apple to find "greener pastures," on "Varney & Co." Monday.

"I wanted to feel safer. I didn't want to feel in that hustle, in that being so alert as you have to be in New York City," Frankel told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. "I just wanted a greater feeling of freedom."

The Skinnygirl Margarita founder and CEO explained how fears around rising crime have kept her out of the city. Last month, data showed New York City’s crime surged 44% since the start of 2022.

"I did have some experiences personally with crime during this pandemic," Frankel said. "I think that there has been a level of desperation and stress, and it's heightened. What's going on in Manhattan has felt heightened to me."

While she admitted witnessing violent offenses are "more rare," Frankel noted she never experienced a criminal environment like New York City’s "more recent" one.

"I like to err on the side of caution because I have a daughter, and I fear for her safety," Frankel explained. "With kids, we want to make sure that they're safe. We can't take any chances."

"So I'd rather her not be in an environment where there's a little bit of hostility right now," she continued.

From her new home in Connecticut, Frankel also detailed her new book titled "Business is Personal," which offers a "toolkit" for budding entrepreneurs.

"I think that you should protect your realm, which is your business, your brand, your culture, and establish what it means and who you are," Frankel advised.

"Me being a straight-talker is something that I have a reputation for because I don't mince words," she added. "I negotiate with a very straightforward method and people trust me. They may not love me, but they believe me."