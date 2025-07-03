Best and worst times to travel during the Fourth of July weekend

A record number of Americans are hitting the road during the Independence Day holiday.

AAA projected that 72.2 million are traveling at least 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period, which spans from June 28 to July 6. This year's figures are an increase of 1.7 million compared to last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

A majority of them – about 61.6 million people – are planning to travel by car, an increase of 2.2% or 1.3 million travelers compared with 2024, marking "the highest volume on record," according to AAA.

AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS SCORE MAJOR GASOLINE SAVINGS FOR JULY 4TH ROAD TRIPS



There will be increases at the gas pump, given the uptick in demand, but summer gas prices are still the lowest they’ve been since 2021 despite tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA.

As of Thursday, the national average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline sat at $3.16, down from $3.51 a year ago.

For travelers picking up car rentals, July 3 is expected to be the busiest day, according to Hertz.

INRIX, which delivers real-time parking and traffic information, said July 2 and July 6 will be the busiest days on the road, with the most congestion starting in the afternoon. To avoid the worst traffic, drivers should hit the road in the morning, according to INRIX, which noted that construction, crashes or severe weather could impact travel times too.

SUMMER GAS PRICES HIT LOWEST LEVEL IN 4 YEARS DESPITE MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS

The best and worst times to travel during the Fourth of July holiday weekend:

(The times listed are based on the local time zone)

Thursday, July 3

Best: Before 12 p.m.

Worst: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Best: Before 12 p.m.

Worst: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

Best: Before 11 a.m.

Worst: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sunday, July 6

Best: Before 11 a.m.

Worst: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.