The best, worst states for teen drivers in 2022: report

A new report has found which states are better for teen drivers than others.

On Tuesday, WalletHub published a report on the best and worst states for teen drivers, both for general driving safety and for the financial implications of potential crashes and accidents.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 states based on their safety, economic environment and driving laws, using 23 metrics.

FREE GAS FOR A YEAR ANNOUNCED BY ADVANCE AUTO PARTS WITH ‘DRIVE OF YOUR LIFE’ CONTEST’

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked in certain metrics.

For example, the report found that Hawaii has the lowest premium increase after adding a teen driver to an insurance policy, while Connecticut has the highest.

Rhode Island was found to have the fewest teen driver fatalities per teen population, while both Montana and Wyoming tied for the state with the most.

FALLING GAS PRICES COULD ‘STALL OUT’ DUE TO CERTAIN FACTORS, GASBUDDY ANALYST WARNS

WalletHub found that Illinois had the fewest teen DUIs per the teen population while five states – Utah, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota – tied for the state with the most.

Meanwhile, Ohio was found to have the lowest average cost of car repairs, while California was found to have the highest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see the overall rankings, here are the best and worst states for teen drivers in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Best states for teen drivers in 2022

1. New York

2. Washington

3. Illinois

4. Maryland

5. Oregon

6. Hawaii

7. California

8. Louisiana

9. New Jersey

10. Kentucky

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Worst states for teen drivers in 2022

41. New Hampshire

42. Mississippi

43. Arkansas

44. Idaho

45. Nebraska

46. North Dakota

47. South Dakota

48. Missouri

49. Wyoming

50. Montana