Best and worst states to retire in America, according to a new report

A new report is revealing the best and worst states where Americans could retire.

Bankrate, headquartered in New York City, evaluated all 50 states on data points to help determine where people might spend their golden years.

Some of the factors include living costs, health care costs, crime and overall well-being.

NEW REPORT IDENTIFIES BEST AND WORST US STATES FOR RELIGIOUS LIBERTY

"The reality is that most Americans feel behind on saving for retirement, which means affordability is critical," Alex Gailey, Bankrate analyst, told FOX Business in an emailed statement.

"A move to a more affordable location could be an effective way for soon-to-be retirees to stretch their retirement savings in this economy."

"If you’re behind on savings and retirement is just a few years away, now’s the time to play catch-up," Gailey added.

BEST STATES TO WORK FROM HOME, RANKED: SEE WHERE YOUR REMOTE SET-UP IS LISTED

Below, see the top five best states to retire, followed by the worst, according to Bankrate.

Best states for Americans to retire

1. Delaware

Gailey said Delaware took the No. 1 spot over Iowa in this year’s ranking of the best and worst states to retire.

"While Delaware is a pricier state to live in, the state’s high-quality health care, light tax burden, affordable homeowners insurance and good weather propelled it to the top spot this year," she said.

"Delaware also scored well in diversity, wellness and culture, and has a high share of residents who are age 62 and older compared to its population."

2. West Virginia

This state was the best in terms of affordability — but Bankrate did note that it is the worst state for quality and cost of health care.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

3. Georgia

Bankrate moved Georgia up from 15th place since last year, saying the state has become much more affordable.

4. South Carolina

The report found the Palmetto State scored well in the weather category and fell in the middle of overall well-being and quality and cost of health care; also, crime also dropped.

5. Missouri

Missouri ranked well in affordability, cost of living and property taxes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Yet the midwestern state is struggling with its quality of health care, overall well-being, crime and natural disasters, said Bankrate.

Worst states for Americans to retire

The worst states to retire in, according to Bankrate, are North Dakota, California, Washington, New York and Alaska.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Alaska held last place for the second consecutive year.

The report said it's been "dragged down by back-of-the-pack scores in affordability, quality and cost of health care, weather and crime," according to Bankrate.

If you are thinking about relocating somewhere in the U.S. as you retire, Bankrate advised people to consider the following: