These are the best, worst states for homeowners in 2020: report

If you’re looking to become a homeowner, you might want to look in Wyoming, according to a recent study.

On Thursday, SmartAsset published a report that ranked all 50 states on how good they are for homeowners.

According to the report, Wyoming made it to the top of the list as the best state for homeowners while Connecticut was at the bottom, as the worst.

For its ranking, SmartAsset compared all 50 states based on 10 measurements including median price per square foot, home value appreciation, ratio of home value to income, foreclosures per 10,000 homes, average annual homeowners insurance and burglary rate.

The company also measured each state based on its median annual property taxes, effective property tax rate, average closing costs and average closing costs as a percentage of median home value.

Based on those measurements, SmartAsset found that half of the states in the top 10 are in the West, two are in the Midwest and three are in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the worst states for homeowners were more spread out. Connecticut, the worst state for homeowners, was the only state in the Northeast in the bottom 10 states.

Among the other worst states for homeowners, there are three on the East Coast, two in the Southwest, two in the Midwest, one in the South and one on the West Coast.

To see which places those were, here are the 10 best and worst states for homeowners in 2020, according to SmartAsset.

Worst states for homeowners

41. New Mexico

42. Delaware

43. New Jersey

44. Louisiana

45. California

46. (Tie) Kansas

46. (Tie) Maryland

48. Texas

49. Illinois

50. Connecticut

Best states for homeowners

1. Wyoming

2. Idaho

3. Indiana

4. Utah

5. New Hampshire

6. Massachusetts

7. Maine

8. Arizona

9. Wisconsin

10. Washington