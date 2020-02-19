The best states for college are focused in this region
The East Coast has six of the top 10 states for higher education
Some of the best states for college are on the East Coast, according to a new report.
SmartAsset published a report on Tuesday that found the best states for higher education in 2020.
Among the states that made the top 10 list, six are on the East Coast, including the top three states.
Three states -- Connecticut, Michigan and North Carolina -- also tied for fifth place, according to SmartAsset.
For its findings, SmartAsset looked at how all 50 states performed in five metrics: undergraduate graduation rate, average net price, student-faculty ratio, 20-year return on investment and in-state attendance rate.
To see which states made it to the top -- and bottom -- of the list, here are the best and worst states for higher education, according to SmartAsset.
10 worst states for higher education
41. New Hampshire
42. Arkansas
43. Mississippi
44. Missouri
45. Tennessee
46. South Dakota
47. Georgia
48. (Tie) Hawaii
48. (Tie) Maine
50. Oklahoma
10 best states for higher education
10. Wyoming
9. California
8. New York
5. (Tie) North Carolina
5. (Tie) Michigan
5. (Tie) Connecticut
4. Indiana
3. New Jersey
2. Virginia
1. Delaware