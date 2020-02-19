Expand / Collapse search
The best states for college are focused in this region

The East Coast has six of the top 10 states for higher education

Geltrude & Company founder Dan Geltrude discusses American students taking on debt then having difficulty getting a job following graduation and Sen. Warren’s debt alleviation plan.

Some of the best states for college are on the East Coast, according to a new report.

SmartAsset published a report on Tuesday that found the best states for higher education in 2020.

Among the states that made the top 10 list, six are on the East Coast, including the top three states.

Three states -- Connecticut, Michigan and North Carolina -- also tied for fifth place, according to SmartAsset.

Memorial Hall on the University of Delaware campus is pictured. Delaware is the best state for higher education, according to a recent SmartAsset study.

For its findings, SmartAsset looked at how all 50 states performed in five metrics: undergraduate graduation rate, average net price, student-faculty ratio, 20-year return on investment and in-state attendance rate.

To see which states made it to the top -- and bottom -- of the list, here are the best and worst states for higher education, according to SmartAsset.

10 worst states for higher education

41. New Hampshire

42. Arkansas

43. Mississippi

44. Missouri

45. Tennessee

46. South Dakota

47. Georgia

48. (Tie) Hawaii

48. (Tie) Maine

50. Oklahoma

10 best states for higher education

10. Wyoming

9. California

8. New York

5. (Tie) North Carolina

5. (Tie) Michigan

5. (Tie) Connecticut

4. Indiana

3. New Jersey

2. Virginia

1. Delaware

