Here are the best and worst places to job hunt this summer

While summer is a time for relaxing, it's also a time when swarms of people – especially college students on summer break – are on the job hunt.

Various industries are returning to full capacity as an increasing number of Americans continue to get vaccinated and coronavirus restrictions ease, effectively opening up more opportunities.

In fact, just last month, employers added 559,000 jobs, an uptick from a revised 278,000 jobs in April, according to the Labor Department.

With vaccinated Americans gaining confidence about traveling, popular summer destinations, in particular, will likely need to staff up. However, just because an area is hiring doesn't mean there are great opportunities.

"Naturally, opportunities will be more widely available in some places than in others, and while a job may pay well in one city, the same position may not pay as much in another," WalletHub said in a recent blog post. "Minimum-wage laws and local costs, for instance, will determine how much you earn and consequently what you’ll be able to afford in terms of housing, transportation and social activities."

The personal finance website also noted that location will dictate how much income someone will be able to save, which is important if someone is financially supporting themselves.

However, it's also vital to look beyond just the paycheck – especially for the younger generation looking to make some headway into their career, according to experts.

"Many young people make the mistake of seeking summer jobs or internships that (A) pay as much as possible, and/or (B) they think will ‘look good’ on their resumes or college applications," Matthew Joseph, associate professor at Duquesne University said.

Instead, Joseph said to take "the opportunity to learn about what it is really like to work in a field of potential career interest."

However, those opportunities will be scooped up fast. In fact, a career specialist at Bronx Community College, Alicia Davis, tells students to start applying in April.

To see where the best and worst spots to secure a job or internship are, WalletHub compared more than 180 markets in the U.S. For its data, WalletHub compared 23 key indicators of employment outlook, affordability and downtime-friendliness.

Here are the top ten best spots to find a place for a job:

Scottsdale, Arizona Bismarck, North Dakota Cheyenne, Wyoming Billings, Montana Salt Lake City, Utah Overland Park, Kansas Juneau, Alaska Charleston, West Virginia Boise, Idaho Portland, Maine

Here are the top ten worst spots to find a place for a job:

New York, New York Hialeah, Florida Santa Clarita, California North Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Long Beach, California Los Angeles, California Pembroke Pines, Florida Chicago, Illinois

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.