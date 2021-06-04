Jobs report misses estimates with 559,000 jobs added, unemployment rate falls to 5.8%

U.S. employers added fewer than expected jobs last month as extended unemployment benefits encouraged workers to stay home.

Employers added 559,000 jobs in May, the Labor Department said Friday, missing the addition of 650,000 jobs that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. April’s reading was revised higher by 12,000 to 278,000.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, declined 0.3 percentage points to 5.8%, its lowest since the pandemic caused businesses to shut their doors in March 2020.

Despite the gains, the U.S. economy has 7.6 million, or 5%, fewer workers from its February 2020 pre-pandemic level.

"Only a few months ago we had expected to see several months' worth of gains north of one million as the economy reopened, but labor supply is bouncing back much more slowly than demand," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at research firm Capital Economics.

The leisure and hospitality sector added 292,000 workers as COVID-19 restrictions continued to ease across most of the country. Almost two-thirds of those gains, or 186,000 jobs, were in food services and drinking places. Strong gains were also seen in amusements, gambling, and recreation (+58,000) and in accommodation (+35,000). The sector has 2.5 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.