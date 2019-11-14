Expand / Collapse search
The best and worst airports of 2019 are ...

By FOXBusiness
These are the best and worst US airports of 2019

The best and worst airports in the U.S. are ranked for 2019 as travelers brace for Thanksgiving flights. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone with more.

If you're thinking of traveling this holiday season, this list will come in handy.

The Wall Street Journal listed the country's best and worst airports.

Best large U.S. airports:

  1. Phoenix (PHX)
  2. Denver (DEN)
  3. Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
  4. Detroit Metro (DTW)

Phoenix scored highest for their friendliness factor and Denver finished in a close second place.

Worst large U.S. airports

  • Philadelphia (PHL)
  • New York JFK (JFK)
  • Newark (EWR)

The bottom spot shouldn't have come as a surprise for the New Jersey-based hub as it also ranked as the worst U.S. airport in a recent AirHelp rating list.

The Wall Street Journal also reported Chicago Midway (MDW) was ranked poorly because of the food choices there.

