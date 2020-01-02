The best travel destinations to explore in 2020

A new decade calls for new adventures.

From the city streets of Dubai, to the volcanic Canary Islands, and the Canadian Arctic, Conde Nast Traveler released a list of the most exciting destinations for 2020.

Conde Nast travel expert Mark Ellwood broke down the list with FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti on Thursday, assuring the destinations appeal to all tastes.

Here are five of the destinations out of the list's top 20.

Southwest Michigan

Americans don’t have to travel too far to explore unique places. Ellwood said he believes beautiful Southwest Michigan has been intentionally kept secret by Midwesterners.

“They know it’s amazing,” he said. “Northern California: you should be learning from Southwest Michigan.

Ellwood said the most incredible parts of the location include lakefront views on Lake Michigan, incredible local cuisine due to the state’s agricultural diversity and a likeness to a New England town.

Beer and winemakers have taken advantage of Michigan’s fertile land and agricultural market, establishing wineries and breweries along the coast.

Metz, France

If you’re Europe bound, Metz, France has made the list for its astounding architecture and history.

Metz is home to 800-year-old gothic St.-Etienne cathedral, which Ellwood says is “just as extraordinary” as the Notre Dame. The cathedral is embellished with 70,000 square feet of stained glass.

Metz is nestled in Lorraine, France, about an hour and a half outside of Paris. The city can be credited for birthing the Quiche Lorraine, while currently welcoming contemporary chefs and restaurants that use local produce.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Although Denmark’s capital is already famed for its culture and history, the city of Copenhagen is taking steps to promote sustainability.

Ellwood said sustainability is becoming a huge factor for travelers while choosing a destination to visit. Copenhagen, he said, aims to become carbon-neutral in the next 10 years.

Along with sustainability, Copenhagen is home to culturally-diverse food options and a year-round, rooftop ski slope.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville has been a buzzing destination for country-music lovers and, most recently, bachelorette parties.

The country music capital is home to Hall of Fames, themed bars and restaurants and unlimited musical history – all located on the famous Broadway city strip.

According to Conde Nast, the “long-awaited” National Museum of African Music is set to open Summer 2020.

Bahia, Brazil

For all the beach bums out there, Bahia is an ocean-front destination with turquoise blue waters and historic downtown surroundings.

Traveling to Brazil is becoming much easier with added flight routes from North and South America and significant hotel openings.

According to brazil.org, Bahia is best known for its diverse terrain, including the Coconut Coast, home to extensive coconut groves, All Saints Bay and the floral beaches of Dendê Coast.