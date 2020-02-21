The best time of day to go grocery shopping

The best time to go grocery shopping is in the middle of the week.

While weekends might seem ideal to hit the supermarket to get ahead on meal prep for Monday, experts say weekdays are actually better days to shop for produce and snacks. And shopping midweek can even save consumers money.

“Wednesday and Thursday are good because lots of stores do Wednesday ad changes," Michelle Dudash, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, told Eat This! Not That! "Some deals sell out, but for the most part, they are good for the whole week.”

And shopping in the morning is more ideal than evenings, Dudash shared, because consumers will get a better selection on produce after doors open.

“An hour after opening because all of the produce is freshly restocked," Dudash said. “If you are at the store right at opening, chances are that the produce won’t be restocked yet, [there] may be slim pickings.”

Getting to the supermarket on a Wednesday morning might be tough for Americans working normal business hours, so if a weekend supermarket sweep is the only option, Dudash suggests getting there on a Saturday morning when crowds are typically smaller than Sunday.

