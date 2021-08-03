Expand / Collapse search
These are the best states for health care in 2021: report

Massachusetts was at the top of WalletHub’s ranking

Combining direct health care and tech is ‘big growth area’: Zus Health CEO

As the U.S. continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, health care is more important than ever – and where you reside can determine what kind of care you’re able to get. 

On Monday, WalletHub published a report that ranked all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., to find the best and worst states for medical care

WalletHub's report analysis was based on 44 measurements within three categories: cost, access and outcomes. 

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how each state did in regard to some of those 44 measurements. 

WalletHub recently released a study that found that Massachusetts is the best state for health care in 2021. (iStock)

For example, the report found that Utah has the lowest average monthly insurance premium while West Virginia, Wyoming and Vermont tied for the highest average monthly insurance premium. 

Washington, D.C. has the most hospital beds per capita and the most physicians per capita. D.C. also tied with Wyoming for the place with the most dentists per capita. 

Meanwhile, Utah has the fewest hospital beds per capita, Idaho has the fewest physicians per capita and Tennessee has the fewest dentists per capita.

To see the overall ranking, these are the best and worst states -- including Washington, D.C. -- for health care this year, according to WalletHub. 

10 Best States for Health Care

1. Massachusetts

2. Rhode Island

3. Minnesota

4. Hawaii 

5. Maryland

6. Vermont

7. Colorado

8. Iowa

9. Connecticut

10. South Dakota

10 Worst States for Health Care

51. Alabama

50. Louisiana

49. Arkansas

48. Mississippi

47. North Carolina

46. Oklahoma

45. Wyoming

44. West Virginia

43. Nevada

42. Missouri