Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle and Budget

The best states in America to live in this year: report

WalletHub compared all 50 states in America based on 52 metrics

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

If you’re looking for a change in where you live in 2022, you might want to consider moving to Massachusetts. 

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the best states in America to live in this year. Massachusetts was at the top of the list. 

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based 52 metrics in five categories: affordability, economy, education/health, quality of life and safety. 

BEST, WORST STATES TO HAVE A BABY IN 2022: REPORT

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states performed within some of the metrics. 

For example, WalletHub found that Iowa has the lowest housing costs, while California has the highest. 

THE BEST, WORST STATES FOR HEALTH CARE IN 2022: REPORT

West Virginia was found to have the highest homeownership rate, while New York was found to have the lowest.

family walking in Boston

WalletHub recently found that Massachusetts is the best state to live in for 2022. A family walking in Boston is pictured. (iStock / iStock)

New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of the population living in poverty, while Mississippi has the highest, according to the report. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The report also found that California has the highest income growth, while Alaska has the lowest. 

Boston, Massachusetts

WalletHub made its ranking based on 52 metrics in five categories, including affordability, economy, education/health, quality of life and safety. Boston, Massachusetts, is pictured.  (iStock / iStock)

Meanwhile, Maine was found to have the lowest crime rate, while Louisiana was found to have the highest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

To see the overall results, here are the best states to live in this year, according to WalletHub. 

1. Massachusetts

2. New Jersey

3. New York

4. Idaho

5. Virginia

6. New Hampshire

7. Florida

8. Wyoming

9. Minnesota

10. Wisconsin 