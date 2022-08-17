The best states in America to live in this year: report

If you’re looking for a change in where you live in 2022, you might want to consider moving to Massachusetts.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the best states in America to live in this year. Massachusetts was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based 52 metrics in five categories: affordability, economy, education/health, quality of life and safety.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states performed within some of the metrics.

For example, WalletHub found that Iowa has the lowest housing costs, while California has the highest.

West Virginia was found to have the highest homeownership rate, while New York was found to have the lowest.

New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of the population living in poverty, while Mississippi has the highest, according to the report.

The report also found that California has the highest income growth, while Alaska has the lowest.

Meanwhile, Maine was found to have the lowest crime rate, while Louisiana was found to have the highest.

To see the overall results, here are the best states to live in this year, according to WalletHub.

1. Massachusetts

2. New Jersey

3. New York

4. Idaho

5. Virginia

6. New Hampshire

7. Florida

8. Wyoming

9. Minnesota

10. Wisconsin