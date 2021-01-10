These are the best places to work in 2021

Massachusetts-based Bain & Company has been named the best company to work for in 2021, according to Glassdoor.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for 2021 list gave the management consultancy firm a 4.6 out of 5 rating, while its employees commended the company for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over racial injustice.

“They have put forth a very thoughtful COVID response plan, and really upped their game on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the wake of recent events in the US," a Chicago-based Bain & Company partner said.

Likewise, a Boston-based employee praised the company's culture saying they never felt so "included, invested, and supported at a firm."

This marks the fifth time Bain & Company has sat at No. 1. It is also only one of three other employers that have nabbed a spot on the list every year for over a decade.

The top 100 employers this year cover a wide range of industries from technology, health care, biotech and pharmaceuticals to retail, travel and tourism and finance. However, most notably, six biotech and pharmaceutical employers made it on this year's list. This includes Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Eli Lilly and Co., all of which are racing to develop treatments to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic.

Many well-known corporations from In-N-Out Burger, Google, Lululemon, to Delta Air Lines, have made their way into the top 10 right behind Bain & Company, most of which also attained a rating of 4.5.

Grabbing the No. 2 spot is multinational technology company NVIDIA. The firm creates interactive graphics for products including laptops, workstations, mobile devices, notebooks and PCs.

In-N-Out Burger came in at No. 3 while HubSpot, a Massachusetts-based software company, came in at No. 4. McKinsey & Company clocked in at No. 5.

The top 10 remaining companies are Google, Delta Air Lines, Lululemon, Microsoft and H-E-B, some of which also received praise for their response to the pandemic.

“Especially with COVID, management's priority has been the wellbeing and comfort of employees," a Georgia-based Delta Air Lines flight attendant said.

Tech behemoths, Google and Microsft, were commended on their emphasis on a work-life balance, despite the tumultuous year wherein most employees were forced to work from home.

THE TOP 5 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN THE US

"People here are very smart and motivated, and they put a huge emphasis on work-life balance," a San Fransisco-based Google employee said.

Likewise, a Microsoft employee in Seattle noted the company had a "good work/life balance" and "great culture."

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO. "This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people."

Every year, Glassdoor reveals the 100 best places to work, honoring companies with 1,000 or more employees. Glassdoor also issues a separate list honoring the 50 best small- and medium-sized companies, which have fewer than 1,000 employees.

The top five best small and medium companies are Life.Church, Crew Carwash, Ike, Pariveda Solutions and Malouf.

To date, Glassdoor has reviews and insights for over 1.3 million companies worldwide.