These are the best-paying US cities for nurses in 2021: report

Across the country, nurses who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine are facing firings this week, which means hospitals and nursing homes are preparing for the possibility that staffing shortages will get worse.

Aside from those nurses who are refusing to get the jab, hospital and health care systems have also lost staff nurses because of burnout, retirement or nurses taking more lucrative jobs as travel nurses, the Associated Press reported earlier this month.

According to AP, traveling nurses are making between $3,000 and $5,000 a week during the pandemic, up from between $1,000 and $2,000 before the pandemic.

Nurses who want more stability than traveling nurses, but more pay than a typical nurse, should consider moving to California, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, SmartAsset released a report that found which metro areas in the U.S. have the highest pay for staff nurses.

Six out of the top 10 metro areas on SmartAsset’s list are in California, with Sacramento, Roseville and Arden-Arcade area leading top of the list.

For its report, the financial technology company compared and ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. based on four measurements: average pay for registered nurses, two-year change in average pay for nurses, nurse pay relative to average pay and housing costs as a percentage of nurse pay.

Aside from its overall ranking, SmartAsset also found that in the top two metro areas, nurses were actually earning more than twice what the average worker earns, while in the rest of the country, nurses earn about 1.42 times more than all workers on average.

To see the overall results, here are the best-paying places for nurses this year, according to SmartAsset.

10 Best-Paying Metro Areas for Nurses - 2021

1. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, California

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada

5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

7. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington

10. Richmond, Virginia