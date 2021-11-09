Best cities for veterans to live in 2021: report

If you’re a military veteran, you might want to think about moving to Florida.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found that Tampa is the best city for veterans to live in.

The personal finance website released its annual report on the best cities for veterans to live last week.

GOOGLE TO PROVIDE $20M IN CAREER SUPPORT FOR MILITARY FAMILIES, VETERANS

For its report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities based on 20 metrics in four categories: employment, economy, quality of life and health.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how cities ranked within specific categories.

CHARLES PAYNE’S GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER MILITARY: HOW TO FIND WORK, MAKE MONEY

For example, six cities -- Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Arlington, Texas; Honolulu, Hawaii; Henderson, Nevada; Gilbert, Arizona -- tied for the lowest veteran unemployment rate while Newark, New Jersey was found to have the highest veteran unemployment rate.

WalletHub also found that Toledo, Ohio, has the fewest homeless veterans per veteran population, while Boston, Atlanta, Honolulu and San Francisco tied for the most homeless veterans per veteran population.

Though Hialeah, Florida, has the lowest veteran population, six cities tied for the highest veteran population, including Virginia Beach, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Anchorage, Alaska; Henderson, Nevada; and Norfolk, Virginia.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see WalletHub’s overall ranking, here are the best cities for veterans in 2021.

1. Tampa, Florida

2. Austin, Texas

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

4. Raleigh, North Caroline

5. Gilbert, Arizona

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

7. Madison, Wisconsin

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

9. Orlando, Florida

10. Boise, Idaho

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS