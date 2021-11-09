Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Veterans

Best cities for veterans to live in 2021: report

Tampa, Florida, is reportedly the best city for military veterans

close
United War Veterans Council Executive Director Mark Otto on the return of the NYC Veterans Day parade, women involvement in the Army and his family's military history. video

NYC Veterans Day parade to return this year

United War Veterans Council Executive Director Mark Otto on the return of the NYC Veterans Day parade, women involvement in the Army and his family's military history.

If you’re a military veteran, you might want to think about moving to Florida. 

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found that Tampa is the best city for veterans to live in. 

The personal finance website released its annual report on the best cities for veterans to live last week. 

GOOGLE TO PROVIDE $20M IN CAREER SUPPORT FOR MILITARY FAMILIES, VETERANS

For its report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities based on 20 metrics in four categories: employment, economy, quality of life and health. 

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how cities ranked within specific categories. 

CHARLES PAYNE’S GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER MILITARY: HOW TO FIND WORK, MAKE MONEY

For example, six cities -- Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Arlington, Texas; Honolulu, Hawaii; Henderson, Nevada; Gilbert, Arizona -- tied for the lowest veteran unemployment rate while Newark, New Jersey was found to have the highest veteran unemployment rate. 

Tampa, Florida, is the best city for military veterans this year, according to a report from WalletHub. (iStock)

WalletHub also found that Toledo, Ohio, has the fewest homeless veterans per veteran population, while Boston, Atlanta, Honolulu and San Francisco tied for the most homeless veterans per veteran population. 

Toledo, Ohio, was found to have the fewest homeless veterans per veteran population, according to WalletHub’s report. (iStock)

Though Hialeah, Florida, has the lowest veteran population, six cities tied for the highest veteran population, including Virginia Beach, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Anchorage, Alaska; Henderson, Nevada; and Norfolk, Virginia.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see WalletHub’s overall ranking, here are the best cities for veterans in 2021. 

1. Tampa, Florida

2. Austin, Texas

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

4. Raleigh, North Caroline

5. Gilbert, Arizona

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

7. Madison, Wisconsin

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

9. Orlando, Florida

10. Boise, Idaho

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS