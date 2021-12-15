Best cities for Christmas based on affordability, activities: report

Christmas is a special holiday no matter what, but some cities are better equipped for celebrations than others, according to a recent report.

On Wednesday, WalletHub published a report on the best cities for Christmas, based on five categories: traditions & fun, observance, generosity, shopping and costs.

For its report, the personal finance website compared the 100 most populated cities based on 32 metrics within those five categories.

WalletHub also found how cities ranked within a few of the specific metrics.

For example, WalletHub found that three cities – Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Las Vegas – tied for the city with the most gift shops per capita, while Garland, Texas, was found to have the fewest.

Six cities, including Miami, New York, Portland, Oregon, Atlanta and Stockton, California, all tied for the most Christmas tree farms per capita, while Indianapolis was found to have the fewest Christmas tree farms.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best cities for Christmas this year, according to WalletHub.

1. Atlanta

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Las Vegas

4. Pittsburgh

5. San Francisco

6. Seattle

7. Los Angeles

8. Cincinnati

9. New York City

10. Portland, Oregon

