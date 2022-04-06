PetSmart to host free Easter Photo Day for festive pet owners: 'Pets are our family'

It's almost time to dress your pet in their holiday best as PetSmart is hosting a free Easter Photo Day event in honor of Easter 2022.

The American pet superstore will welcome pet owners and their furry, feathery or scaly friends for a complimentary photo opportunity on Saturday, April 9, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

PetSmart stores are set to host the three-hour event nationwide.

"Our pets are our family members and pet parents are increasingly bringing pets of all species in on the holiday celebrations, including Easter," PetSmart Senior Vice President And Chief Marketing Officer Will Smith told FOX Business.

SHELTER DOG TURNED K-9 HERO INSPIRES NETFLIX MOVIE

"The Easter photo event is one of our most popular in-store experiences and is back this year, by pet parent demand," Smith continued. "Whether it’s in buying Easter costumes and toys or participating in our Easter photo offering, we’re providing the full holiday experience to customers to show how we will do ‘Anything for Pets.’"

Reservations are required to secure your pet’s spot for an Easter photo session. Pet owners who wish to participate can fill out a form on PetSmart’s website.

AMID WAR, UKRAINE REFUGEES FLEE WITH THEIR PETS DESPITE THE TRAVEL RISKS

For a successful holiday photo session, PetSmart Training Expert Jodie Havens has four tips she offers pet owners.

1. Prep your pet’s look ahead of time.

2. Play with your pet before their photo session or walk them around the store "to get that beautiful pet grin" going.

3. Grab your pet’s attention with a toy, treat or your voice while the photographer tries to capture their shot.

4. Reward your pet for their participation with a treat.

AMERICAN SPENT A RECORD BREAKING AMOUNT ON THEIR PETS DURING THE PANDEMIC

PetSmart stores will also host a Small Pet Show and Tell approximately each half hour for Easter Photo Day attendees while they wait to get their pictures taken.

During these brief exhibitions, store associates will display a guinea pig or hamster, and they’ll share fun facts and pet care tips.

The big-box pet retailer will have special Easter collections and holiday products available for sale as well, which include costumes, toys, treats and accessories.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In recent years, pet owners have been spending more to care and pamper their animals. According to market research published by the American Pet Products Association, pet owners spent $103.6 billion on their pets in 2020 – a near 6.7% increase from 2019.

A more recent pet spending survey from Rover suggested that pet owners are spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on each pet they own.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation projects the Easter spending in 2022 will reach $20.8 billion with individual consumers spending an average of $169.79 on Easter gifts and gatherings.

To make your PetSmart Easter Photo Day reservation online, visit PetSmart.com/easterphotobooking.