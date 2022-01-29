Best Buy theft suspects arrested in Minnesota; six charged: report

Police have made arrests in a robbery that took place at a Best Buy store in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Six people are facing charges in the theft that took place in November, according to FOX 9.

Charges have been filed against Raymone Wright, Nathaniel Spears, Shaimee Robinson-Love, and Na’Touri Ross along with two teens who are also facing juvenile petitions in the case, according to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

CALIFORNIA ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT RING SUSPECTS PLEAD GUILTY

The theft at the Maplewood Best Buy was similar to other incidents at a pair of Best Buys in the Twin Cities as well as a Dick's Sporting Goods in Richfield.

Police estimate the take from the three Best Buys at more than $26,000 worth of goods.

Several others are suspected in the Maplewood case, but they have not been identified, according to the attorney's office.