Best Buy recalls nearly 300,000 air fryers over 'fire, burn and laceration hazards'

Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens sold between 2021 and 2023

Best Buy is recalling nearly 300,000 air fryers sold in the U.S. and Canada over concerns that they pose "fire, burn and laceration hazards," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

It said in a statement that around 187,400 of the Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens were sold in the U.S. between November 2021 and November 2023, with an additional 99,900 purchased in Canada. The products sold in stores and online for between $32 and $180. 

"The air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards," the CPSC says. "Additionally, the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards." 

"The firm has received 24 reports of overheating/melting or glass shattering, including six reports of air fryers catching on fire," it added. "No injuries or property damage have been reported." 

Two of the Insignia air fryers that are now being recalled by Best Buy.

The affected products have model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2. 

"The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from about 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes," according to the CPSC. 

Owners are instructed to stop using the cookers – which were manufactured in China -- and can receive refunds and Best Buy store credits. 

The CPSC says "the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter."

"Consumers should not return the recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens to Best Buy stores. Best Buy has contacted all known purchasers directly," the CPSC added. 

Two years ago, Best Buy recalled 772,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens from the same brand following more than 100 reports of those products catching fire, burning or melting. 

Best Buy sold the Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens in stores in the U.S. and Canada between November 2021 and November 2023. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

That included seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg. 

Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report. 